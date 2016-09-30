Go Rogue Now: UGC Contest Open and Rogue One Toys Hit Stores

The rebellion is here: The “Go Rogue” UGC contest kicks off and Rogue One products arrive in stores today!

UPDATED 9/30: It's time to rebel! Today marks the release of the first wave of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story products -- and the kickoff of the "Go Rogue" UGC contest. Tell your own Star Wars story set in a galaxy far, far away for the chance to win a trip to Lucasfilm in San Francisco, attend a screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and see your video on the big screen.

Details can be found at www.StarWars.com/GoRogue.

Pre-orders on select items seen in the “Rogue Stories” below opened September 2 at mass retailers, Disney Store locations, and disneystore.com. The full range of new Rogue One and Star Wars products are available globally starting today, September 30.

Check out our guide to exclusives, giveaways, and special events here!

In a celebration of UGC fan creativity, Lucasfilm and creative network Tongal have collaborated with a team of fans to create a series of stop-motion shorts all featuring the debut of key Rogue One products.

“These fan-created shorts are a tribute to the incredible content that the Star Wars community posts online every day,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “The Go Rogue campaign was designed with Star Wars fans in mind -- we want them to be front and center in the run up to Rogue One by imagining and creating their own Rogue Stories."

The fan-made series debuting Rogue One toys brings together characters and vehicles from Hasbro, The LEGO Group, FUNKO, JAKKS Pacific, Mattel, and Disney Store as they try to track down the building instructions to the LEGO Star Wars Death Star set which have been misplaced by the Empire. With a very funny script (Hasbro's 6-inch Black Series Jyn: "Aren't you guys a little short to be stormtroopers?" LEGO stormtroopers: "We prefer vertically challenged!), excellent stop-motion, and highly-detailed hand-made sets, it's a great example of fan ingenuity and creativity. The creative team was led by James DeJulio at Tongal, and the series was written by Kevin Ulrich and brought to life by stop-motion animators and directors Dan MacKenzie and Tucker Barrie. New installments will roll out throughout September.

“I’ve been a Star Wars fan my whole life so this is a dream project,” said James DeJulio, co-founder of Tongal. “It’s been amazing to see what an inspiration Star Wars has been to so many members of our creative community, whether that’s coming up with their own Star Wars storylines, or playing out scenes with Star Wars toys at home with their kids. I’m excited to share this first 'Rogue Story' with the world and hope it inspires other fans to share theirs.”

Are you ready to rebel? Prepare to Go Rogue and tell your story soon.

