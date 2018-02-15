Get Classic Star Wars Games Up to 65% Off on Steam

Thank the maker.
Here's a deal that even Darth Vader wouldn't dare alter. Nearly the entire library of classic Star Wars games on Steam -- along with some other Lucasfilm-produced gems of yesteryear -- are on sale for up to 65% off. This includes all-time greats Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack (50% off), LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (60% off), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (60% off), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, and many, many more. The sale will run until February 19, 10 a.m. PT. Check out the full list below and head over to Steam to add some classics to your personal Jedi gaming archives.
STAR WARS™ Empire at War - Gold Pack
STAR WARS™ - Knights of the Old Republic™
STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II - The Sith Lords™
STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy™
STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™
LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast™
STAR WARS™ Rebellion
STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
STAR WARS™ - Dark Forces
STAR WARS™ SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE™
STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
STAR WARS™ - X-Wing Alliance™
STAR WARS™: The Clone Wars - Republic Heroes™
STAR WARS™ X-Wing vs TIE Fighter - Balance of Power Campaigns™
STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight - Mysteries of the Sith™
STAR WARS™: Rebel Assault I + II
STAR WARS™ - X-Wing Special Edition
STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
The Dig®
LOOM™
Indiana Jones® and the Last Crusade™
Thrillville®: Off the Rails™
Split/Second
Maniac Mansion
LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
Lucidity™
Armed and Dangerous®
