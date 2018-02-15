Get Classic Star Wars Games Up to 65% Off on Steam

Thank the maker.

Here's a deal that even Darth Vader wouldn't dare alter. Nearly the entire library of classic Star Wars games on Steam -- along with some other Lucasfilm-produced gems of yesteryear -- are on sale for up to 65% off. This includes all-time greats Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack (50% off), LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (60% off), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (60% off), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, and many, many more. The sale will run until February 19, 10 a.m. PT. Check out the full list below and head over to Steam to add some classics to your personal Jedi gaming archives.

STAR WARS™ Empire at War - Gold Pack

STAR WARS™ - Knights of the Old Republic™

STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II - The Sith Lords™

STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy™

STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™

LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga

STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition

STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga

STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II

LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™

STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast™

STAR WARS™ Rebellion

STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D

STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

STAR WARS™ - Dark Forces

STAR WARS™ SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE™

STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition

STAR WARS™ - X-Wing Alliance™

STAR WARS™: The Clone Wars - Republic Heroes™

STAR WARS™ X-Wing vs TIE Fighter - Balance of Power Campaigns™

STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight - Mysteries of the Sith™

STAR WARS™: Rebel Assault I + II

STAR WARS™ - X-Wing Special Edition

STAR WARS™ Starfighter™

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™

Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™

The Dig®

LOOM™

Indiana Jones® and the Last Crusade™

Thrillville®: Off the Rails™

Split/Second

Maniac Mansion

LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures

Lucidity™

Armed and Dangerous®

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.