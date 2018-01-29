ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

Get a First Look at runDisney's Awesome New Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side Medals

January 29, 2018
January 29, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Fulfill your running destiny.

Maybe the dark side isn't so bad after all.

runDisney's Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side weekend returns April 19-22, 2018, at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and StarWars.com is excited to use our aggressive feelings and offer a first look at each of the event's medals. Inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi bad guys, they're simply awesome -- beautifully designed and made, with authentic touches that would even please Supreme Leader Snoke. (Just look at the etched lines in the Praetorian Guard's mask on the 10K medal!) In fact, when they showed up in the StarWars.com offices in San Francisco, we loved them so much that we took the medals around campus to photograph with some of the First Order's finest. Check 'em out below!

BB-9E - Kids Races

Executioner Stormtrooper - 5K

Praetorian Guard - 10K

Captain Phasma - Half Marathon

Kylo Ren - First Order Challenge (awarded to those who run both the Dark Side 10K and Dark Side Half Marathon)

And just to show that we haven't totally turned to the dark side, here are two medals that skew more toward the light: the medal for the inaugural Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon, which lets you run at your own pace, anywhere you want, along with the stunning Kessel Run medal, awarded to those who run both the Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon and Dark Side Half Marathon.

A Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon medal.
Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon

Kessel Run

Visit runDisney.com for more information, and be sure to register for the Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon or for races in the Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side. Hurry before it’s too late and fulfill your running destiny.


Photos by Kyle Kao.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

runDisney Star Wars Dark Side Half Marathon

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

    November 13, 2023

    November 13, 2023

    Nov 13

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Star Wars Nite Returns to Disneyland After Dark in May

    February 17, 2023

    February 17, 2023

    Feb 17

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    D23 Expo 2022: Mando and Grogu to Land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    September 11, 2022

    September 11, 2022

    Sep 11

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Caring for Creatures from Across the Galaxy at Star Wars: Cargo Bay

    August 12, 2022

    August 12, 2022

    Aug 12

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    We Checked Out the Drinks, Easter Eggs, and Galactic View at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

    July 18, 2022

    July 18, 2022

    Jul 18

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Meet R5-D33R, the Holiday Droid of Hoth

    November 10, 2021

    November 10, 2021

    Nov 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved