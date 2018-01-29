Get a First Look at runDisney's Awesome New Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side Medals

Fulfill your running destiny.

Maybe the dark side isn't so bad after all.

runDisney's Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side weekend returns April 19-22, 2018, at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and StarWars.com is excited to use our aggressive feelings and offer a first look at each of the event's medals. Inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi bad guys, they're simply awesome -- beautifully designed and made, with authentic touches that would even please Supreme Leader Snoke. (Just look at the etched lines in the Praetorian Guard's mask on the 10K medal!) In fact, when they showed up in the StarWars.com offices in San Francisco, we loved them so much that we took the medals around campus to photograph with some of the First Order's finest. Check 'em out below!

BB-9E - Kids Races

Executioner Stormtrooper - 5K

Praetorian Guard - 10K

Captain Phasma - Half Marathon

Kylo Ren - First Order Challenge (awarded to those who run both the Dark Side 10K and Dark Side Half Marathon)

And just to show that we haven't totally turned to the dark side, here are two medals that skew more toward the light: the medal for the inaugural Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon, which lets you run at your own pace, anywhere you want, along with the stunning Kessel Run medal, awarded to those who run both the Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon and Dark Side Half Marathon.

Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon

Kessel Run



Visit runDisney.com for more information, and be sure to register for the Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon or for races in the Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side. Hurry before it’s too late and fulfill your running destiny.

Photos by Kyle Kao.

