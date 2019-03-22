Vi Moradi, Leia's Top Spy, Heads to Batuu in Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire

The upcoming book will explore the secret history of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge -- and here's your first look.

There's a galaxy of major books and comics coming to shelves that center around Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and the mysterious world of Batuu; today, the Disney Parks Blog has pulled back the curtain on one such release, revealing the cover and story details for Delilah S. Dawson's novel, Galaxy's Edge: Black Spire. Coming August 27, the book promises to explore the secret history of Galaxy's Edge -- and we can't wait.

Check out artist Darren Tan's stunning cover, featuring Resistance spy Vi Moradi, and the novel's official description below!





Walk the ancient streets, meet the colorful characters, and uncover the secret history of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the upcoming expansion to the Disney Parks experience!

After devastating losses at the hands of the First Order, General Leia Organa has dispatched her agents across the galaxy in search of allies, sanctuary, and firepower—and her top spy, Vi Moradi, may have just found all three, on a secluded world at the galaxy’s edge.

A planet of lush forests, precarious mountains, and towering, petrified trees, Batuu is on the furthest possible frontier of the galactic map, the last settled world before the mysterious expanse of Wild Space. The rogues, smugglers, and adventurers who eke out a living on the largest settlement on the planet, Black Spire Outpost, are here to avoid prying eyes and unnecessary complications. Vi, a Resistance spy on the run from the First Order, is hardly a welcome guest. And when a shuttle full of stormtroopers lands in her wake, determined to root her out, she has no idea where to find help.

To survive, Vi will have to seek out the good-hearted heroes hiding in a world that redefines scum and villainy. With the help of a traitorous trooper and her acerbic droid, she begins to gather a colorful band of outcasts and misfits, and embarks on a mission to spark the fire of resistance on Batuu—before the First Order snuffs it out entirely.

Galaxy's Edge: Black Spire arrives August 27 and is available for pre-order now

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open ahead of schedule on May 31 at Disneyland Resort in Southern California and August 29 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

