Galaxy Wire: Clocking First Order TIE Fighters and More! - November 3, 2015

Find out the possible speed of a TIE fighter, plus more news from around the Web!

Galaxy Wire is a selection of the StarWars.com team’s favorite activity relating to Jedi, Sith, and the power of the Force on the Internet. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens tidbits to photos of dogs dressed like Ewoks, you’ll find it all here. Thankfully, no Bothans died to get us this information.

Photo by Randy Holmes/ABC.

A Very Jimmy Kimmel Star Wars Halloween

If you're a Star Wars fan, there's a good chance you've dressed up as a Jedi, Sith, or Kowakian monkey-lizard for Halloween. (If it was the latter, even better.) As Entertainment Weekly reports, Jimmy Kimmel got in on the fun last week, giving the world his take on the galaxy's greatest princess. (The beard adds a lot.) Thanks to his band, we can finally see C-3PO's smooth saxophone stylings.

Everything is awesome about these LEGO Star Wars photos

We love LEGO Star Wars, you love LEGO Star Wars. But you've never seen it quite like this. Buzzfeed hosted several stunning photos from DK Publishing's LEGO Star Wars: Small Scenes from a Big Galaxy, and interviewed author/photographer Vesa Lehtimaki. Lehtimaki discusses his reasoning for taking the photos in the first place, his techniques, and more. Who knew play time was an art form?

How fast is a First Order TIE fighter?

The trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens inspired discussion, debate, and lots of emotion. It also inspired math. Wired analyzed the preview to clock the speed of First Order TIE fighters. It's fun, fascinating stuff, but we won't spoil it for you...

What Star Wars news are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.