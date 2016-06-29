'Future Filmmakers' Come Together for Special Panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016

Join the filmmakers behind the next phase of Star Wars movies for a must-see discussion.

Get a glimpse of what the future holds in the Star Wars galaxy when the Lucasfilm Story Group’s Pablo Hidalgo hosts a discussion with filmmakers Kathleen Kennedy, Kiri Hart, Rian Johnson (Star Wars: Episode VIII), and directing duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord (the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story). The “Future Filmmaker Discussion," set for Celebration Stage on Sunday, July 17, is sure to include some surprises and end the weekend on a high note. If you’re in attendance, set hyperspace coordinates accordingly -- this will be a must-see event!