Art Awakens Gallery Event Celebrates the Dark Side, the Light Side, and a Good Cause

See photos and art from Friday's special exhibit -- and support UNICEF Kid Power.

Kylo Ren, BB-8, Captain Phasma, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Ewoks, and more. Thanks to Art Awakens, they're now truly works of art themselves, and you can bring them home while supporting a good cause.

From November 13-15, Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles hosted a Star Wars art exhibit featuring top professional and emerging contemporary artists. New and original pieces from the exhibit are now being auctioned off in the name of Star Wars: Force for Change to support UNICEF Kid Power. All original pieces featured in the gallery are now up for auction through eBay for Charity, along with select prints for sale. Take a look at some of the pieces in the following gallery, along with photos from the special event -- which featured an appearance from J.J. Abrams and an entry from Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, both pictured below.