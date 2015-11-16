ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Art Awakens Gallery Event Celebrates the Dark Side, the Light Side, and a Good Cause

November 16, 2015
See photos and art from Friday's special exhibit -- and support UNICEF Kid Power.

Kylo Ren, BB-8, Captain Phasma, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Ewoks, and more. Thanks to Art Awakens, they're now truly works of art themselves, and you can bring them home while supporting a good cause.

From November 13-15, Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles hosted a Star Wars art exhibit featuring top professional and emerging contemporary artists. New and original pieces from the exhibit are now being auctioned off in the name of Star Wars: Force for Change to support UNICEF Kid Power. All original pieces featured in the gallery are now up for auction through eBay for Charity, along with select prints for sale. Take a look at some of the pieces in the following gallery, along with photos from the special event -- which featured an appearance from J.J. Abrams and an entry from Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, both pictured below.

  • 023_b
    "There Is No Try” by Bruce White of
  • 003
    100% Soft “Princess Leia” by Truck Torrence of
  • 013_a
    “The Good Baddies” by Aaron Jasinski of
  • 015_a
    "Paths of the Jedi and Sith” by Andrew DeGraff of
  • 017_c
    "Bounty Hunter Nesting Dolls" by Andy Stattmiller of
  • 019_b
    "Your destiny lies along a [...]” by Ashton Gallagher of
  • OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
    "Salvage” by Brad Hill of
  • 024_b
    "The Dark Side” by Bruce White of
  • 028_a
    "The Still of Endor” by Danielle Murray of
  • 033
    "Dark Side” by Jerkface of
    • Artists showcased include new and original works from: Joshua Keyes, Alex Pardee, ScottC., Lorraine Loots, Eric Tan, Brandi Milne, Rich Kelly, Kris Lewis, Travis Louie, Naoto Hattori, and Dan Mumford, among many others. Original pieces will be up for auction on eBay from 11/13 – 11/23, and prints of select originals will be available for purchase on eBay from 11/13 – 12/12.

    Additionally, the five amateur winners of the 2-month long Art Awakens Fan Art Competition, which kicked off on August 11, had their art showcased in the professional gallery exhibit. The winners were chosen by a judging committee that included members from Disney, Lucasfilm, and Industrial Light & Magic, and others. The five fan-art winners were flown to Los Angeles to attend the VIP opening night gallery reception at Gallery 1988 last Friday. One winner was awarded with the HP Technology Award for their innovative use of technology to create their artwork and received a Star Wars Special Edition Notebook.

    Sales will support UNICEF Kid Power, the world’s first Wearable-for-Good, which gives kids the power to save lives. By getting active with the UNICEF Kid Power Band, kids go on missions to learn about new cultures and earn points. Points unlock funding from partners, parents and fans; and funds are used by UNICEF to deliver lifesaving packets of therapeutic food to severely malnourished children around the world. Two exclusive Star Wars: Force For Change UNICEF Kid Power bands will go on sale November 29, 2015.

