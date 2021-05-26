ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

First Look at Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail Of Shadows and More from Star Wars: The High Republic Show

May 26, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Plus, take a closer look at all-new, special edition book covers from the latest episode!

A new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show is here and with it comes new reveals and announcements.

A detective comic is joining the Star Wars: The High Republic series in the Marvel Star Wars comics line following a strange and deadly mystery unfolding at the Republic Fair, and the show debuted the comic's first issue variant cover from Ario Anindito and Rachelle Rosenberg.

 Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail Of Shadow cover

The new mini-series from Daniel José Older, Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail Of Shadows, will introduce the mystery fiction genre into the new era of Star Wars storytelling as the Jedi call upon one of their own, Emerick Caphtor, to investigate a strange mystery with ties to the Jedi Order. At the same time, Chancellor Lina Soh calls upon Sian Holt, a high-end, in-demand private detective to look into the same mystery. But will either solve this riddle before anyone else dies?

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm cover

But first, Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm by Cavan Scott arrives on June 29, with a Special Edition cover headed exclusively to Target. The cover features Stellan Gios, Bell Zettifar, Elzar Mann, Indeera Stokes, and Ember the Charhound.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows coverStar Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows cover

And a few weeks later, on July 27, Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows by Justina Ireland arrives with a Target exclusive cover  and a Wal-Mart exclusive cover both featuring members of the Nihil. 

Watch the latest episode of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

