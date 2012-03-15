ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Essential Atlas Extra: Sectors of the Mid Rim

March 16, 2012
midrim_sm

StarWars.com continues to expand the content in the amazing Del Rey reference book, Star Wars: The Essential Atlas by Daniel Wallace and Jason Fry. Map illustrator Modi has charted the sectors of the Mid Rim, mapping out the boundaries within this section of space. Presented here is that map. Click on the image to enlarge it.

Also of interest to galactic cartographers, the massive online Appendix of all the known systems in the Star Wars galaxy -- complete with sector listings -- has been updated. This downloadable PDF now documents over 4,700 star systems! See it well as other behind-the-scenes material in StarWars.com's online companion to The Essential Atlas here.

