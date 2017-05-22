Disney Store Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars

Check out the events and exclusives coming to select locations on May 25!

Disney Store is celebrating Star Wars' milestone 40th anniversary with special events, exclusive merchandise, and much more! Here's what you can look forward to on Thursday, May 25!

Opening Ceremony



Tap into the Force to help with store openings!

Share an adventure with BB-8 and Chewbacca as they train with the Resistance. Guests ages 3 and up are invited to participate in the following activities:



Defense training against stormtroopers.

Millennium Falcon flight training.

Writing their name in Aurebesh.

Learn to draw Star Wars‘s greatest astromechs, R2-D2 and BB-8!

Experience a special Star Wars story, featuring interactive elements.

Test your Star Wars knowledge! Those who are strong with the Force will receive a set of trading cards or a 40th Anniversary button. (While supplies last.)

Star Wars 40th Anniversary ''Tsum Tsum'' Plush Set - Micro - 2 1/2'

Han Solo and Luke Skywalker Elite Series Die Cast Action Figures - 6'' - Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars 40th Anniversary Pin Set - Limited Edition

Star Wars 40th Anniversary Lithograph Set - Limited Edition

Star Wars 40th Anniversary Ornament Set - Limited Edition

Star Wars 40th Anniversary Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Figurine - Limited Edition (not pictured)

Flash Sale on Star Wars 40th Anniversary T-Shirts: Ladies, Mens, Unisex and Kids (May 25-28)

Be sure to use the store locator to find a participating Disney Store, and enjoy celebrating 40 years of Star Wars!

