First Look: Disney+ Honors the Star Wars Legacy of Concept Art

May 1, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Starting on Star Wars Day, for one week you can enjoy artistic renditions of your favorite films and series.

It all started with two droids rolling through an alien desert, a concept art painting by Ralph McQuarrie that brought George Lucas’s vision for Star Wars into sharp focus.

Starting today in celebration of Star Wars Day, Disney+ will honor the artistry that began more than 40 years ago and continues with the dedicated concept artists at Lucasfilm now. In addition to the arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the streaming service will add concept art to celebrate each chapter in the Skywalker saga and beyond. You can check out a few works of concept art that will be featured below:

The Empire Strike Back on Disney+ The Last Jedi on Disney+ The Phantom Menace on Disney+ May the 4th on Disney+ Star Wars May the 4th on Disney+

Like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May the 4th to feature its original concept paintings. From Star Wars: A New Hope to The Mandalorian, the updated art will feature work from celebrated artists such as the legendary Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award-winning artist, author, and production designer, Doug Chiang.

On the Disney+ home screen, the animated Star Wars logo will also get an upgrade with a new animation that honors the hyperspace jump that transports us all to a galaxy far, far away.

Punch it!

Learn more about Star Wars on Disney+.

