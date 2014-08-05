ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

Dave Filoni and More Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration 2015

August 5, 2014
August 5, 2014

The Star Wars Rebels executive producer and more are coming to Anaheim!

One of the biggest names in Star Wars storytelling is coming to the ultimate Star Wars party. Lucasfilm announced today that Star Wars Rebels executive producer and Star Wars: The Clone Wars supervising director Dave Filoni will attend Star Wars Celebration 2015 in Anaheim, California (April 16-19, 2015).

Star Wars fans have come to know and respect Filoni over the last six years for his dedication to the integrity and feel of the Star Wars universe. His deep knowledge of Star Wars and his creative vision for the property made him the perfect choice to helm Star Wars: The Clone Wars as supervising director, working directly with George Lucas to produce over 100 episodes of the four-time Emmy-winning series -- a rare industry milestone.

Now as executive producer on the upcoming Star Wars Rebels, Filoni is leading the development of the newest Star Wars animated series, which is scheduled to premiere this October as a one-hour special telecast on Disney Channel, followed by a series on Disney XD channels around the world. He will be appearing on the Celebration stages in April to discuss Star Wars Rebels along with some possible exclusive sneak peeks!

Gus Lopez's Star Wars Celebration Collecting Track Is Back!

World-famous Star Wars collector Gus Lopez returns to Celebration with Collecting Track -- a series of panels and activities focused on Star Wars collecting. Visit www.starwarscelebration.com for more info, and check out the images below for a special preview of Star Tots giveaways at collecting panels in Anaheim!

 

  • ST_2-1b

    of
    ST_2-1b

    of
  • ST_Bossk

    of
    ST_Bossk

    of

    • Be a Part of the Show! Celebration Deadline Reminders

    One of the many things that make Star Wars Celebrations so special is the opportunity to become a part of the show -- to contribute to the fun for your fellow fans. There are many ways to be involved. Check these application deadlines to make sure you don’t miss out.

    Fan-Built Props and Sets

    The deadline for applying to have your fan-built props and sets considered for Celebration Anaheim has passed, but here are the next important milestones:

    August 15: First responses from Lucasfilm on applications

    September 30: Final decisions on fan-built props and sets

    Celebration Art Show

    The deadline to apply to be considered for the Celebration Art Show has passed, but here are the next important milestones:

    August 4, 2014: Artists notified by this date whether they can advance to round two

    October 6, 2014: All concepts due

    October 20, 2014: Final decision on artists for Celebration 2015 Art Show

    January 19, 2015: Final art due

    New! The Celebration Podcast Stage:

    Now: Podcasting proposals accepted at fanevents@lucasfilm.com

    September 30, 2014: Podcasting applications due

    September 30, 2014: First responses from Lucasfilm on podcasting proposals

    November 30, 2014: Final decisions on podcasting

    January 10, 2015: Podcasting scheduling decided

    Other Upcoming Celebration Dates & Deadlines:

    Fan Tables

    Now: Fan Table applications may be turned in to fanevents@lucasfilm.com

    September 14, 2014: Fan Table applications due

    September 30, 2014: First responses from Lucasfilm on Fan Table applications

    November 30, 2014: Final decision on Fan Tables for Celebration 2015

    March 16, 2015: All Fan Table graphics, give-aways, booth designs due to Lucasfilm for approval

    Fan Programming

    Now: Fan programming proposals accepted at fanevents@lucasfilm.com

    December 15, 2014: All fan programming proposals due

    February 1, 2015: Final decisions on fan programming proposals

    Celebration Media Registration

    October 15, 2014: Media registration opens

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Dave Filoni star wars celebration 2015 gus lopez Star Wars Celebration

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    Marvel to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Star Wars Rebels with Special Variant Covers - Exclusive Reveal

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    The Ghost Comes to Life: A Closer Look at the Newest HasLab Star Wars Project

    August 30, 2023

    August 30, 2023

    Aug 30

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni Chart a Course to Mandalore

    March 16, 2023

    March 16, 2023

    Mar 16

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    10 of Hera Syndulla's Greatest Moments

    August 19, 2022

    August 19, 2022

    Aug 19

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jump to Lightspeed with Road Squadron

    June 23, 2022

    June 23, 2022

    Jun 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved