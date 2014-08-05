Dave Filoni and More Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration 2015

The Star Wars Rebels executive producer and more are coming to Anaheim!

One of the biggest names in Star Wars storytelling is coming to the ultimate Star Wars party. Lucasfilm announced today that Star Wars Rebels executive producer and Star Wars: The Clone Wars supervising director Dave Filoni will attend Star Wars Celebration 2015 in Anaheim, California (April 16-19, 2015).

Star Wars fans have come to know and respect Filoni over the last six years for his dedication to the integrity and feel of the Star Wars universe. His deep knowledge of Star Wars and his creative vision for the property made him the perfect choice to helm Star Wars: The Clone Wars as supervising director, working directly with George Lucas to produce over 100 episodes of the four-time Emmy-winning series -- a rare industry milestone.

Now as executive producer on the upcoming Star Wars Rebels, Filoni is leading the development of the newest Star Wars animated series, which is scheduled to premiere this October as a one-hour special telecast on Disney Channel, followed by a series on Disney XD channels around the world. He will be appearing on the Celebration stages in April to discuss Star Wars Rebels along with some possible exclusive sneak peeks!

Gus Lopez's Star Wars Celebration Collecting Track Is Back!

World-famous Star Wars collector Gus Lopez returns to Celebration with Collecting Track -- a series of panels and activities focused on Star Wars collecting. Visit www.starwarscelebration.com for more info, and check out the images below for a special preview of Star Tots giveaways at collecting panels in Anaheim!