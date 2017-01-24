ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Villains Rule the Covers of Darth Maul #3 and Poe Dameron #13 - Exclusive Reveal

January 24, 2017
January 24, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at covers featuring fan-favorite bounty hunters and one of the First Order's deadliest.

This April, Marvel's Darth Maul and Poe Dameron series will welcome some special guests. Very famous, very dangerous special guests.

darth-maul-3-cover

On Rafael Albuquerque's cover for Darth Maul #3, exclusively revealed by StarWars.com, legendary bounty hunters Cad Bane and Aurra Sing flank Darth Maul, all looking appropriately menacing. The issue, from series writer Cullen Bunn and artist Luke Ross, finds an evil crime syndicate auctioning off a Jedi Padawan -- who Maul wants to kill first.

poe-dameron-13-cover

The cover for Poe Dameron #13, also revealed above, features a striking image of the First Order's Captain Phasma with the titular character's reflection in her armor. This latest installment of the ongoing title by writer Charles Soule and artist Phil Noto finds Black Squadron up against the forces First Order agent Terex.

Why bounty hunters and Captain Phasma are involved in these stories, we don't yet know. But it can't be good. (For the Padawan and Poe. For us readers, it's great.) If you love to hate (or love) Star Wars bad guys, you don't want to miss these issues.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Darth Maul (Star Wars) Comics Marvel

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved