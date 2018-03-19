ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Feel Like a Reborn Rebellion with a Crait Smoothie Bowl

March 19, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Check out this easy recipe inspired by the beautiful planet from The Last Jedi.

When preparing for the siege of Crait one has to remain focused, alert, and ready. Whether you’re fighting for the First Order or the Resistance -- first things first -- a healthy treat to prepare for battle.

This Crait Smoothie Bowl has all the beauty of the mineral planet. A reddish base capped off with a variety of white toppings. Flaked coconut, yogurt covered berries, tasty mochi, and white chocolate chips -- all sprinkled with a dusting of powdered coconut milk. Top it off with a white chocolate AT-M6 for good measure.

This satisfying snack is made with healthy, natural ingredients. Make one to enjoy while you watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Digital and via Movies Anywhere now, and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27!

Raspberries, bananas, and strawberries for a Crait smoothie bowl.

Crait Smoothie Bowls

What You’ll Need:

  • Star Wars silicone mold
  • 2 ounces white chocolate
  • Black food gel dye
  • Red icing

Smoothie Ingredients:
  • ½ cup raspberries, frozen
  • ½ cup strawberries, frozen
  • 1 banana
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • Squeeze of lemon juice

Toppings:
  • 3 Tablespoons large flake coconut
  • Yogurt covered craisins
  • Fresh raspberries
  • ¼ cup mochi
  • 2 Tablespoons white chocolate chips
  • 2 Tablespoons powdered coconut milk

Spooning yoghurt into molds for a Crait smoothie bowl.

Step 1: Place the white chocolate in a heat-safe bowl and microwave at 15-20 second intervals until melted. Stir in a few drops of black food gel dye to get the desired gray color. Spoon evenly into the silicone mold, tapping to release excess air bubbles. Place in the freezer to set.

Fruit in a blender for a Crait smoothie bowl.

Step 2: In the base of a blender, add the frozen raspberries, frozen strawberries, banana, orange juice, and lemon juice. Blend to combine.

Blended fruit pours into a bowl for a Crait smoothie bowl.

Step 3: Pour the smoothie mixture into a glass bowl.

Crait smoothie bowl with blended fruit and toppings.

Step 4: Top with coconut, yogurt covered craisins, raspberries, mochi, and white chocolate chips. Sprinkle with powdered coconut milk.

Crait smoothie bowl with a spoon and tiny Walker.

Step 5: Release the walker from the silicone mold. Using the red icing, pipe a line across the front face. Place into the smoothie bowl to serve.

Enjoy, whether you're more First Order or Resistance!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available now on Digital and via Movies Anywhere, and comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

