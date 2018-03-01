ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

These Crystal Fox Scones Will Show You the Way to Deliciousness

March 1, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Check out this easy Star Wars recipe based on the stunning creatures from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi introduced the mineral planet of Crait where fans became acquainted with a new unique species known as vulptex, or the crystal fox. These crystal critters are easily recognized by their white, crystalline fur.

In this recipe, standing in for the luminous pelt are coarse sanding sugar crystals, which give off the same shiny, eye-catching glow. They are sprinkled atop a buttery glazed scone, ideal for serving at a proper intergalactic tea.

Make a skulk of vulptex scones while you enjoy Star Wars: The Last Jedi when the movie is released on Digital (in HD and 4K Ultra HD) and via Movies Anywhere on March 13, and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27!

A crystal fox stands in front of an old Rebel base on Crait.

Vulptex Sugar Crystal Fox Scones

What You’ll Need:

  • Coarse sanding sugar crystals
  • Black icing
  • Blue sparkle gel
  • White icing

Scone Ingredients:
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • 1 egg
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • ¼ cup heavy cream
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla

Glaze Ingredients:
  • 1-½ cups powdered sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla
  • 2-3 Tablespoons whole milk, as needed

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Prep a baking sheet with a silpat or parchment.

Step 2: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry cutter, cut in the butter until the mixture is crumbly.

Step 3: Add the egg, sour cream, heavy cream, and vanilla until combined.

Step 4: Form small balls of the dough and shape into vulpex-like head shapes, approximately 3-inches tall. Place on the prepped sheets.

Raw scone dough cut into the shape of the crystal foxes from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Step 5: Bake for 12-14 minutes depending on your oven. Let cool on a wire rack.

A frosted crystal fox shaped scone sits on a baking sheet while another is dipped in sugar.

Step 6: In a bowl mix together the powdered sugar, melted butter, vanilla, and milk. Add more milk as needed to get the right consistency. Dip the cooled scones into the glaze, then dip into the sanding sugar crystals.

White icing is applied to a crystal fox decorated cookie using a piping tip .

Step 7: With a #4 tip and black icing add the nose and eye details, along with blue sparkle gel for the pupils of the eyes. Use the white icing and a #5 tip to add more face details. Once the icing is dry the scones are ready to serve.

Cooked scones decorated like the crystal foxes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The foxes have blue eyes made using blue food gel, and their sparkling fur is created using sanding sugar.

Now just follow the crystal foxes to an escape...of deliciousness.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives on Digital (in HD and 4K Ultra HD) and via Movies Anywhere on March 13, and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

vulptex crystal fox scones

