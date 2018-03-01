These Crystal Fox Scones Will Show You the Way to Deliciousness

Check out this easy Star Wars recipe based on the stunning creatures from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi introduced the mineral planet of Crait where fans became acquainted with a new unique species known as vulptex, or the crystal fox. These crystal critters are easily recognized by their white, crystalline fur.

In this recipe, standing in for the luminous pelt are coarse sanding sugar crystals, which give off the same shiny, eye-catching glow. They are sprinkled atop a buttery glazed scone, ideal for serving at a proper intergalactic tea.

Make a skulk of vulptex scones while you enjoy Star Wars: The Last Jedi when the movie is released on Digital (in HD and 4K Ultra HD) and via Movies Anywhere on March 13, and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27!

Vulptex Sugar Crystal Fox Scones

What You’ll Need:

