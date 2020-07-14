Michael Moreci is a comics writer and novelist best known for his sci-fi trilogy Roche Limit. His debut novel, Black Star Renegades, is set to be released in January 2018.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY

My first Star Wars memory is watching A New Hope with my family on WGN, and always being put to bed right after Vader kills Obi-Wan -- for years, I thought that was how the movie ended!

FAVORITE FILM

The Empire Strikes Back is the greatest film ever made. Period.

FAVORITE CHARACTER

Obi-Wan Kenobi

FAVORITE SCENE

Yoda explaining the Force to Luke brings tears to my eyes every time I see it.