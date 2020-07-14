ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Michael Moreci

Michael Moreci is a comics writer and novelist best known for his sci-fi trilogy Roche Limit. His debut novel, Black Star Renegades, is set to be released in January 2018.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
My first Star Wars memory is watching A New Hope with my family on WGN, and always being put to bed right after Vader kills Obi-Wan -- for years, I thought that was how the movie ended!
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back is the greatest film ever made. Period.
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Obi-Wan Kenobi
FAVORITE SCENE
Yoda explaining the Force to Luke brings tears to my eyes every time I see it.
