Michael Moreci is a comics writer and novelist best known for his sci-fi trilogy Roche Limit. His debut novel, Black Star Renegades, is set to be released in January 2018.
{:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}
Michael Moreci’s 5 Favorite Episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars
July 14, 2020
July 14, 2020
Jul 14
{:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}
Lessons from the Star Wars Saga: There is Strength in Numbers
August 12, 2019
August 12, 2019
Aug 12
{:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}
How the Father-Son Dynamic Between Kanan and Ezra Speaks to the Complexities of Parenting
June 14, 2019
June 14, 2019
Jun 14
{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}
Talking Star Wars Tech with Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry
March 25, 2019
March 25, 2019
Mar 25
{:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}
6 Essential Star Wars Rebels Episodes for Fans of the Bad Guys
March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
Mar 1
{:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}
Descend Into the “Lair of Grievous”…If You Dare
October 31, 2017
October 31, 2017
Oct 31
{:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}
8 Great Obi-Wan Kenobi Quotes
September 8, 2017
September 8, 2017
Sep 8
{:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"}
Thank the Maker for The Clone Wars and Asajj Ventress
June 20, 2017
June 20, 2017
Jun 20
{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}
5 Star Wars Books to Help New Fans Take Their First Step Into a Larger World
May 30, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 30
{:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}
13 Great Non-Jedi Star Wars Heroes
February 13, 2017
February 13, 2017
Feb 13
{:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}
6 of the Best Imperial Officers
January 18, 2017
January 18, 2017
Jan 18
{:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}
10 Highlights from the Star Wars Rebels Season Three Mid-Season Trailer
January 4, 2017
January 4, 2017
Jan 4
{:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}
How Top Trumps Lets You Pit Ewok Against Sith and Tests Your Stormtrooper Knowledge
October 24, 2016
October 24, 2016
Oct 24
{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}
I Am No Jedi: Talking Ahsoka with E.K. Johnston
October 11, 2016
October 11, 2016
Oct 11
{:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}
5 Rebel Pilots You Should Know
September 2, 2016
September 2, 2016
Sep 2