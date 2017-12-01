Check Out the Bold, New Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Pop Icon" Posters

See beautiful images of Kylo Ren's TIE silencer, BB-8, and more.

While StarWars.com isn't a museum, you can consider this a pop art exhibit.

This week saw the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Pop Icon" posters -- simplified, bold, and colorful takes on the gear, tech, droids, and ships of the upcoming film. The "Light Side" images debuted on IGN, while Bustle revealed the "Dark Side" collection. You can check out all the Pop Icon posters below, featuring everything from Kylo Ren's lightsaber hilt to porgs.

The Light Side

BB-8

C-3PO

Caretaker

Rey's lightsaber

Millennium Falcon

Porg

R2-D2

Resistance pilot helmet

X-wing

The Dark Side

BB-9E

The Dreadnought

Kylo Ren's lightsaber

Praetorian guard helmet

First Order stormtrooper executioner helmet

First Order TIE fighter

Kylo Ren's TIE silencer

First Order shuttle pilot helmet

Tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are available now.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives December 15, 2017.

