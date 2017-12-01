ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Check Out the Bold, New Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Pop Icon" Posters

December 1, 2017
StarWars.com Team

See beautiful images of Kylo Ren's TIE silencer, BB-8, and more.

While StarWars.com isn't a museum, you can consider this a pop art exhibit.

This week saw the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Pop Icon" posters -- simplified, bold, and colorful takes on the gear, tech, droids, and ships of the upcoming film. The "Light Side" images debuted on IGN, while Bustle revealed the "Dark Side" collection. You can check out all the Pop Icon posters below, featuring everything from Kylo Ren's lightsaber hilt to porgs.

The Light Side

BB-8 on an orange poster.
BB-8

C-3PO on a beige poster.
C-3PO

A poster of an Ahch-To Caretaker with a green background.
Caretaker

A poster of a lightsaber with a blue background.
Rey's lightsaber

A poster of the Millennium Falcon against a red background.
Millennium Falcon

A poster of a Porg against a yellow-orange background.
Porg

An R2-D2 poster.
R2-D2

A poster of a Resistance pilot helmet with a yellow background.
Resistance pilot helmet

A poster of an X-wing against a green background.
X-wing

The Dark Side

A poster of BB-9E with a dark grey background.
BB-9E

A poster of a First Order Star Destroyer with a dark purple background.
The Dreadnought

A poster of Kylo Ren's lightsaber with a red background.
Kylo Ren's lightsaber

A poster of a Praetorian Guard helmet with a dark grey background.
Praetorian guard helmet

A poster of a First Order stormtrooper executioner helmet with a black background.
First Order stormtrooper executioner helmet

A picture of a First Order TIE fighter with a dark blue background.
First Order TIE fighter

A poster of Kylo Ren's TIE silencer with a red background.
Kylo Ren's TIE silencer

A poster of a First Order shuttle pilot helmet against a grey background.
First Order shuttle pilot helmet

Tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are available now.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives December 15, 2017.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

