Channel Your Inner Sabine in the Star Wars Rebels Season Two Fan Art Contest

Celebrate the hit animated series for the chance to win a Vizago-worthy prize pack!

It's given us the Ghost crew -- including Chopper (whether he likes it or not) -- and their rebellion-sparking adventures. It's given us the slimy crime lord Azmorigan, the slippery arms dealer Vizago, and the nightmarish Inquisitor. And it's given us the return of Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader. Star Wars Rebels has changed a galaxy far, far away forever, and StarWars.com is celebrating the upcoming second season of the hit animated series with a contest that would make the TIE-fighter-graffiting Sabine proud.



In the official Star Wars Rebels Season Two Fan Art Contest, you can express your love of the heroes, villains, and creatures of the show — and enter for the chance to win a Star Wars prize pack. Be creative and use your imagination: puffer pig tributes are just as acceptable as a Vader versus Kanan and Ezra digital painting. If you want to trade your winnings with Lando Calrissian, that’s entirely up to you.

Submit your entries from July 1 – August 31, 2015, and be sure to check out StarWars.com's guide and rules to the contest. We'd wish you luck, but in our experience, there's no such thing as luck.

Void where prohibited. Open to persons, 13 years of age or older, who are, as of entry, legal residents of, and physically located within, the 50 United States, D.C. or Canada (excluding Quebec). Minors must get parent’s permission to enter.One Grand Prize winner will receive a Star Wars prize pack (ARV USD $200/CAD $246.78); two Runner Up winners will receive a Star Wars prize pack (ARV USD $100/CAD $123.39). Limit one (1) entry per Member per day. Many Will Enter. Few Will Win. Click here for Official Rules including full details on eligibility, entry requirements, judging information, winner selection process, prize descriptions & limitations.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.