Bucket's List Extra: 8 Fun Facts from "No Escape: Part 1" - Star Wars Resistance

March 11, 2019
March 11, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Discover how Star Wars: The Clone Wars designs influenced this episode, and more!

Star Wars Resistance is here! The animated series follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “No Escape: Part 1.”

Bucket’s List Extra – “No Escape: Part 1”

Captain Doza meets with Commander Pyre in Star Wars Resistance.

1. The First Order's list.

The datapad that Captain Doza waves in Commander Pyre’s face lists the ID numbers of citizens that have been arrested or deported, according to the text on the screen.

4D goes into attack mode in Star Wars Resistance.

2. Battle mode!

Although we get a bit of a glimpse of 4D’s "battle mode" as early as episode 105, this is the first time we see her go into full attack mode. Panels were designed to pop out with hidden weapons, and red lights appear.

A Gungan bongo travels underwater in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Kaz and CB-23 swim in Star Wars Resistance.

3. Bongo sounds.

The sound of CB-23’s underwater motor is the same as the Gungan bongo in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

A Clone Wars SCUBA trooper battles underwater.

First Order SCUBA troopers hunt for Kaz underwater in Star Wars Resistance.

4. SCUBA style is back in.

This episode marks the first appearance of First Order underwater stormtroopers, or SCUBA troopers. They are the modern incarnation of the Clone Wars-era SCUBA trooper seen in that series. If you look closely, you will see a few visual call-backs to the Clone SCUBA troopers from Star Wars: Clone Wars, especially the rifles that they carry.

Kaz, after swimming into the Colossus, speaks with CB-23 in Star Wars Resistance.

5. Kaz's hair saga.

Kaz’s underwater escapades required a modification to his animation model: namely, a floppy lock of hair for when he surfaces drenched.

Luke and Darth Vader face each other on Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back.

The hyperdrive room of the Colossus in Star Wars Resistance.

6. Classic design inspirations.

The hyperdrive room for the Colossus was designed to feel much like the lower levels of Cloud City, and the carbonite chamber. After not being used for several years, it needed to feel dark, dirty, and abandoned, with red underlighting to help sell the feel.

Flix and Orca in a crate in Star Wars Resistance.

7. What's in that crate?

The shipping crate Flix and Orka intend to ship themselves in is marked “TALIVAR organic product.”

General Hux delivers a fiery speech in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

General Hux delivers a fiery speech in Star Wars Resistance.

8. Bringing Hux's fiery and hateful words into animation.

Hux’s speech, of course, is a moment seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, thus setting the series firmly in time in relation to that film. It uses the same audio of Domhnall Gleeson from the film. The Starkiller base/Hosnian Prime sequence is a 1:1 recreation of the scenes from The Force Awakens, with a stylized approach.

In case you missed this week’s Bucket’s List video, check it out below!

Bucket’s List

https://www.starwars.com/video/buckets-list-no-escape-part-1-star-wars-resistance

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars Resistance Bucket's List Extra No Escape

