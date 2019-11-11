ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

Bucket's List Extra: 5 Fun Facts from “From Beneath” - Star Wars Resistance

November 11, 2019
November 11, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Find out how Flix connects to The Star Wars Show and much more!

The second season of Star Wars Resistance is here! In Season Two, pilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono and his friends aboard the Colossus search for the Resistance base, but the First Order is in close pursuit. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “From Beneath.”

Colossus in From Beneath

1. Fuel for thought.

The earliest outline of this episode began with the Colossus running out of fuel and becoming stranded in the Tammuz sector, which prompted the mission to Drahgor. In the final version, things are a little less dire.

Concept art used to inspire Star Wars Resistance.
"Yuzzum" concept art by Ralph McQuarrie for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Flanx concept artGozzos

2. Return of the Yuzzums.

Before they were dubbed "Gozzos," the stilt-legged alien species that Flix belongs to had the placeholder names of “Juzzums” -- a nod to the Yuzzum creatures developed for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. 


Flanx and Kaz

3. Flanx F. Tompkins!

Flanx is voiced by acclaimed actor and comedian (and alum of the beloved Mr. Show) Paul F. Tompkins. He recorded his role in the summer of 2018, which was also around the time he appeared in the 100th episode of The Star Wars Show as a "toy Yoda" salesman. (Watch it above!)

Elevator breaking down in 'From Beneath'

4. Sneezing safety.

In the finished episode, a loose piece of heavy rubble prompts the elevator to freefall. An earlier version, however, had a cause potentially even more dangerous: Orka sneezing!

Flix waving goodbye

5. Songbird.

The earliest cut of the episode had Flix explain his dream of being a cantina singer…in song! But ultimately, the episode ends with him saving the story for another time -- but assuring us he has an impressive set of pipes.

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, and is available on the DisneyNow app.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #BucketsListExtra

Star Wars Resistance Bucket's List Extra From Beneath

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Tony Gilroy Breaks Down Andor Season 1

    November 25, 2022

    November 25, 2022

    Nov 25

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    The Stories Behind 5 Memorable Andor Props

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “An Indescribably Great Feeling”: Author Kristin Baver On Writing The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic

    November 8, 2022

    November 8, 2022

    Nov 8

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “Heroes of Their Own Journeys”: Denise Gough and Kyle Soller Bring Complexity to Andor ’s Empire

    November 3, 2022

    November 3, 2022

    Nov 3

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Saga Chronicles: Lucasfilm’s Mike Blanchard on the Digital Innovation Behind Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

    October 20, 2022

    October 20, 2022

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Sav Malagán Returns and More Concept Art on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

    October 14, 2022

    October 14, 2022

    Oct 14

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “The Education of Cassian Andor”: Creator Tony Gilroy Explores the Nuance of Andor

    October 13, 2022

    October 13, 2022

    Oct 13

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved