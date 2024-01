With Cid back in control of the parlor, the Bad Batch's journey continues.

Following their encounter with the Pykes, the Bad Batch take on a risky new mission. Check out preview images from the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “War-Mantle,” now streaming on Disney+!

Kaminoans and clone troopers on Kamino.

The Bad Batch in the Marauder cockpit.

The Batch Batch travel on foot through a mountain range.

Echo, Tech, and Hunter on-mission.

Hunter, Tech, and Echo speak with someone from behind a protected entrance.

The Marauder sits in a dense forest.

Omega waits aboard the Marauder.