"Bee" Ready for School With This B2EMO DIY Pencil Cup

Make your own salvage droid out of salvaged materials, based on the new character from Andor.
It’s time for a new school year and new adventures! This fall also brings new Star Wars adventures in the form of Andor, an action-packed series beginning September 21 on Disney+, following the life of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hero Cassian Andor.
The Andor family owns an old and hardy droid, B2EMO, or simply Bee-two. The groundtech salvage assist unit tows scrap and salvage. Craft your own Bee-Two with the scraps in your recycling bin! Old cardboard, paint, and glue can transform into a droid with this helpful how-to. This Bee is just as useful as any droid, holding your pencils, pens, and whatever else you might want handy.
What You’ll Need
- B2EMO template
- Cardboard box
- Pencil
- Craft knife
- Scissors
- Hot glue gun
- Thin cardboard from food or toy packaging
- Silver acrylic paint
- Paint brush
- Ruler
- Red acrylic paint
- Washi tape or painter’s tape
- Teal blue acrylic paint
- Black acrylic paint
- Water
- Bowl
- Black paper
- Large black button
- Small black button or black enamel dot sticker
Get Started!
Note: The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.
Step 1: Print and cut out the pieces from the B2EMO craft template linked above.
Step 2: Trace and cut out four pieces of the body sides from the cardboard. Trace and cut out one piece for the base.
Step 3: Hot glue the edges of the four body pieces together to make a box shape.
Step 4: Hot glue the base on the bottom of the box.
Step 5: Cut several small polygonal shapes from the food packaging cardboard. Glue them to the sides of Bee-two, using the pieces to decorate the sides and cover any rough cardboard edges.
Step 6: Paint the sides and base with silver acrylic paint. Let dry.
Step 7: Cut two strips from the packaging cardboard, each 1/2 of an inch wide and 11 inches long. Cut one strip 3/4 of an inch wide and 11 inches long.
Step 8: Use the craft knife to cut a notch in the 3/4-inch wide strip, about an inch long.
Step 9: Paint the three strips with the red acrylic paint. Let dry.