"Bee" Ready for School With This B2EMO DIY Pencil Cup

August 22, 2022
Kelly Knox

Make your own salvage droid out of salvaged materials, based on the new character from Andor.

It’s time for a new school year and new adventures! This fall also brings new Star Wars adventures in the form of Andor, an action-packed series beginning September 21 on Disney+, following the life of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hero Cassian Andor.

Cassian Andor with B2EMO.

Bee costume at SDCC22
The B2EMO prop, on display at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The Andor family owns an old and hardy droid, B2EMO, or simply Bee-two. The groundtech salvage assist unit tows scrap and salvage. Craft your own Bee-Two with the scraps in your recycling bin! Old cardboard, paint, and glue can transform into a droid with this helpful how-to. This Bee is just as useful as any droid, holding your pencils, pens, and whatever else you might want handy.

What You’ll Need

  • B2EMO template
  • Cardboard box
  • Pencil
  • Craft knife
  • Scissors
  • Hot glue gun
  • Thin cardboard from food or toy packaging
  • Silver acrylic paint
  • Paint brush
  • Ruler
  • Red acrylic paint
  • Washi tape or painter’s tape
  • Teal blue acrylic paint
  • Black acrylic paint
  • Water
  • Bowl
  • Black paper
  • Large black button
  • Small black button or black enamel dot sticker

Get Started!

Note: The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Print and cut out the pieces from the B2EMO craft template linked above.

Trace and cut out four pieces of the body sides from the cardboard

Step 2: Trace and cut out four pieces of the body sides from the cardboard. Trace and cut out one piece for the base.

Step 3: Hot glue the edges of the four body pieces together to make a box shape.

Hot glue the base on the bottom of the box

Step 4: Hot glue the base on the bottom of the box.

Cut several small polygonal shapes from the food packaging cardboard

Step 5: Cut several small polygonal shapes from the food packaging cardboard. Glue them to the sides of Bee-two, using the pieces to decorate the sides and cover any rough cardboard edges.

Paint the sides and base with silver acrylic paint

Step 6: Paint the sides and base with silver acrylic paint. Let dry.

Step 7: Cut two strips from the packaging cardboard, each 1/2 of an inch wide and 11 inches long. Cut one strip 3/4 of an inch wide and 11 inches long.

Use the craft knife to cut a notch in the 3/4” wide strip, about an inch long

Step 8: Use the craft knife to cut a notch in the 3/4-inch wide strip, about an inch long.

Step 9: Paint the three strips with the red acrylic paint. Let dry.

Step 10: Place the washi or painter’s tape on the bottom edge of one 1/2-inch wide red strip, leaving about 1/8 of an inch of space. Dab the teal paint on the bottom edge and let dry. Gently remove the tape.

Step 11: Hot glue the notched strip around the body about half an inch from the top edge, with the notch on the front side of Bee-two.

Hot glue the plain red strip (without the teal stripe) around the bottom edge of Bee-Two.

Step 12: Hot glue the plain red strip (without the teal stripe) around the bottom edge of Bee-two. Hot glue the remaining strip between the two strips you just glued.

Step 13: Next, on the food packaging, trace and cut out the four rectangles and four triangles for the head.

Step 14: Take one rectangle. Hold it up to the front side of Bee-two and mark the placement of the notch you made earlier. Draw and cut out a half-circle on the head rectangle approximately the same width and placement as the notch.

Arrange the rectangles in a square shape with the triangles in the corners and glue the edges together.

Step 15: Arrange the rectangles in a square shape with the triangles in the corners and glue the edges together. The rectangle with the half-circle is the front of Bee-two’s head.

Step 16: Paint Bee-two’s head with the red acrylic paint and let dry.

Step 17: Use the washi or painter’s tape to make two small rectangles to the right of the half-circle you cut out. Dab the open spaces with the teal paint and let dry before removing the tape.

Rest Bee-Two’s head on top of the body. If it’s too large, you can glue small food packaging strips around the top edge of the body to get the placement right.

Step 18: Rest Bee-two’s head on top of the body. If it’s too large, you can glue small food packaging strips around the top edge of the body to get the placement right. Paint the strips red and let dry.

Use the template to trace and cut out four “feet” shapes from the cardboard box.

Step 19: Use the template to trace and cut out four “feet” shapes from the cardboard box. Roll up each cardboard strip, hot gluing the inside as you roll, to make each foot.

Step 20: Hot glue the feet to the sides of Bee-two’s body along the bottom edge.

Cut two small rectangles about the same height as the feet

Step 21: Cut two small rectangles about the same height as the feet. Clip off one corner of each, then glue them to the front side of Bee-two at the bottom edge.

Step 22: Paint the feet and rectangles with the red acrylic paint and let dry.

Step 23: Use the silver acrylic paint to lightly drybrush all edges and the surface of Bee-two.

Step 24: Mix black acrylic paint and water in the bowl; the consistency should be very thin. Use the thinned black paint to add dirt and weathering to Bee-two.

Tip: If the black paint is too thick or you brush on too much, dab the wet paint with a paper towel.

Step 25: Cut a small rectangle from the black paper. Glue it to the front of Bee-two, close to the bottom edge.

Hot glue the black button and smaller black enamel dot or button inside the notch on Bee-Two’s front side.

Step 26: Hot glue the black button and smaller black enamel dot or button inside the notch on Bee-two’s front side.

Tip: If you don’t have buttons or enamel dots, cut the circles from the black paper.

Hot glue Bee-Two’s head in place on the top of the body. Your pencil cup is complete!

Step 27: Hot glue Bee-two’s head in place on the top of the body. Your pencil cup is complete!

Put Bee-two on your desk at home or work, and you’ll always have a trusty droid at your side!

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. She’s the author of Be More Obi-Wan and co-author of Star Wars Everyday. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, pop culture, and bad jokes.

