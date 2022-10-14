Andor Analyzed: 5 Highlights from Episode 6, “The Eye”

The mission to Aldhani reaches a thrilling conclusion.

The rebellion has begun! Andor is now streaming on Disney+, following the fan-favorite rebel in a tale set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and we’re watching. Join StarWars.com every week for Andor Analyzed, in which we list the best moments from each episode.

Spoiler warning: This article contains story details and plot points from the sixth episode of Andor, “The Eye.”

While the natural world erupts in a beautiful show of shooting stars over Aldhani, a shootout explodes deep in the Imperial vault.

In the sixth episode of Andor, forces collide in a thrilling action sequence that pits rebel extremists against Imperial soldiers. Traitors are revealed, heroes on both sides sacrifice their lives for their beliefs, and in a stunning escape, the scant survivors must face a dark reality of the real cost of bringing the fight to the Empire.

Here are five highlights from the latest episode of Andor.

1. That’s no credit, that’s a ghoat hide.

While Vel and the gang are preparing to break into the vault and steal the Empire’s credits, the Dahni are making a ceremonial payment to lease their own land: a ghoat hide. “Peace to those who come in peace.”

2. The Eye begins.

The visual effects are stunning as the shimmering spectacle of celestial wonders begins overhead. It’s nearly impossible to focus on anything else with such a magnificent display playing out in the skies.

3. The heist goes off…the rails.

In quick succession, Vel’s carefully constructed plan goes off the rails as a shootout erupts inside the vault, Lt. Gorn is outed as a traitor, and both he and Tamaryn Barcona are killed in the fray. We could make a whole list of highlights out of this one sequence alone, including that narrow escape with Cassian at the helm, but it’s worth a rewatch just to see every beat of the heart-racing action.

4. Dr. Quadpaw tries his best.

Nemik’s fate is a sobering reminder of the odds against anyone who dares to challenge the Empire at the height of its power. His youthful idealism is reflected in generations of rebels who will come after him, prepared to give their lives to restore freedom to the galaxy.

5. Clem vs. Skeen.

We had a bad feeling about Skeen as soon as he was brought on board this mission. After suggesting that he and “Clem” split the haul and go their separate ways, leaving Vel high and dry, Cassian has a succinct but firm response, echoing the hardened hero we know from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.