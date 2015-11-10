ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

American Music Awards to Feature Star Wars Score Performance

November 10, 2015
November 10, 2015

The legendary music of John Williams will be honored in a special live performance!

An essential part of Star Wars is the music, and the American Music Awards will celebrate it this year.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced today that the 2015 American Music Awards will feature a very special performance of John Williams' Star Wars score. The acclaimed a cappella group, Pentatonix, will perform the legendary composition with a full symphony orchestra.

The 2015 American Music Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, November 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Tune in to see this one-of-a-kind live performance!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

star wars music american music awards

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Grogu Soars in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

    November 30, 2021

    November 30, 2021

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Digital Soundtracks Are Here

    October 15, 2021

    October 15, 2021

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2021 Webby Awards!

    April 22, 2021

    April 22, 2021

    Apr 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Get Ready for the LEGO Star Wars Minifigure Madness Tournament!

    March 18, 2021

    March 18, 2021

    Mar 18

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Join Jon Favreau On the Virtual Red Carpet to Celebrate Season 2 of The Mandalorian

    October 29, 2020

    October 29, 2020

    Oct 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Test Your Knowledge of Star Wars Trivia at the El Capitan Theatre's Streaming Event

    September 22, 2020

    September 22, 2020

    Sep 22

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved