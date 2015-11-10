American Music Awards to Feature Star Wars Score Performance

The legendary music of John Williams will be honored in a special live performance!

An essential part of Star Wars is the music, and the American Music Awards will celebrate it this year.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced today that the 2015 American Music Awards will feature a very special performance of John Williams' Star Wars score. The acclaimed a cappella group, Pentatonix, will perform the legendary composition with a full symphony orchestra.

The 2015 American Music Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, November 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Tune in to see this one-of-a-kind live performance!

