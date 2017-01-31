5 Times Count Dooku Was All of Us

Sometimes, our lives can be reflected in that of a Sith Lord's.

We can all agree Count Dooku wasn't a good guy. He was a Sith, he led the Separatists against the Republic and the Jedi during the Clone Wars, he followed Darth Sidious' orders...none of these are considered to be heroic actions in the Star Wars universe. Or maybe in any universe. However, Dooku was trying to do his best and climb the corporate Sith ladder. Look, he just really wanted to work hard towards a promotion, okay? Here are some times Count Dooku was all of us:

1. When Dooku was trying to recruit but gave away the farm.

Dooku tried to rise to the top by bringing Obi-Wan to his side, but he failed to convince the Jedi to join him and overthrow Dooku's master, Darth Sidious. In the process, he divulged a Sith Lord was controlling the Republic. Oops. We all make mistakes when we're trying to move up, Dooku.

2. When Dooku ran away from a duel instead of fighting.

Dooku made quick work of Obi-Wan and Anakin when he battled them in Attack of the Clones, but when Yoda showed up, he realized he was outmatched. Rather than fight the Jedi Master, Dooku hopped into a ship and got out of town. I've done this exact thing when I encountered computer software that was smarter than me.

3. When Dooku had to get rid of Ventress.

Darth Sidious felt threatened by Dooku training Asajj Ventress as his apprentice, so he ordered Dooku to eliminate her. Dooku put a lot of time and effort into training Ventress; he wasn't thrilled about having to take her out. Have you ever had to fire an employee because your boss told you to take action even though you didn't want to? Basically the same thing.

4. When Dooku took care of the Pykes.

When Obi-Wan and Anakin started to poke into the death of Sifo-Dyas and found a connection to the Pyke Syndicate, Dooku showed he was a loyal employee and swooped in to take care of business. He was sent by Sidious to finish tying loose ends. This is like when any of us jump to it and cover our boss' butt (in the helpful way, not in the breaking-the-law way).

5. When Dooku scored Jango Fett to serve as the model for the clone army.

Knowing Sifo-Dyas ordered the clone army from the Kaminoans, Dooku got Jango Fett to be the template for the soldiers. If you've ever referred someone for an open position and watched him or her become a model employee, you know how Dooku felt about recruiting Fett.

