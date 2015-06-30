5 Force Powers to Use in Real-Life Situations

Now you're cooking with Force lightning! Check out a few ways that the powers of the light and dark side could come in handy.

Being Force-sensitive seems as though it would be like living with constant temptation. Notice how Jedi don't seem to use their Force abilities for mundane tasks like sweeping the hallways of the Temple or cleaning the windows in the Jedi Council chambers. As far as we know, the members of the Order are much more controlled. Wielding the Force isn't like performing magic tricks. But, if Force powers existed in real life? Forget about it. I would probably abuse them, and I know I wouldn't be alone. It's one of many reasons I'd make a terrible Jedi. These are the Force powers I could use on a regular basis:

1. Force push

In the Star Wars universe, both Jedi and Sith use the Force push in combat and for practical purposes such as moving obstacles. It seems like a basic and important Force ability that's probably taught to Padawan learners early on in their training. If I had to use it defensively in a fight, I would, but mostly, I'd use telekinesis abilities for moving. Think about how much less stressful it would be to load a giant moving truck if you didn't have to lift a single box or spend an hour moving an uncooperative couch in exactly the right way to get it through a door. On the downside, you'd have to come up with some solid excuses to get out of helping friends move.

2. Force lightning

Force lightning isn't used for positive purposes. The Sith use the ability to inflict pain for any number of reasons. But in real life, maybe we could turn Force lightning around and give it a more useful function. For example, it'd be a handy skill to have in the kitchen. You could toast marshmallows without an open flame, you could caramelize crème brûlée. It's basically the perfect tool for a pastry chef.

3. Enhanced reflexes

Force-sensitivity means being in tune in ways we can't imagine. You move with the world as an extension rather than as a separate part of it. I'm going to guess Jedi are more aware and don't do things like bang and bruise their knees on the corners of coffee tables. Their enhanced reflexes are invaluable during activities such as dogfights or Podracing, but in real life, I'd use them to become a gamer -- which I guess could involve dogfights or Podracing.

4. Mind trick

Of all the Force powers, the mind trick is the most appealing to me. The Jedi use the mind trick to manipulate thoughts, and it's a skill seemingly reserved for last resort kind of situations. You know, except for the time when Obi-Wan Kenobi told a club-goer on Coruscant to go home and rethink his life. If I was able to be like a Jedi and influence the thoughts and actions of others, I wouldn't get too crazy. I might use the skill to skip a long line at a convention once in a while, but probably, I'd stick to using it on my car mechanic just to make sure he or she is being truthful about necessary repairs. I'd still pay for them, I just want to ensure honesty.

5. Psychometry

Some Force powers are more rare than others, and Jedi Master Quinlan Vos is the only known Jedi with psychometry. The ability means you can touch an object and learn about people or events associated with it. Psychometry is helpful for tracking and investigating so to that end, if I had this gift, I would use my powers for good and work for a law enforcement agency of some kind.

