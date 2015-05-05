12 Signs You've Seen the Star Wars Films Too Many Times

Find out whether you've had a Force overload!

How many times have you seen the films in the Star Wars saga? If you're like many fans, you've lost count because you've been watching the movies repeatedly since a young age. They get woven into the background of your life and are always present -- they're like a constant friend in that way. I'm not saying visiting the galaxy far, far away over and over again makes the line between reality and fiction blur, but the two can certainly bleed into each other. These are signs that you may have seen the Star Wars films too many times.

1. Think it's funny to speak like Yoda, you do.

Yoda's strange syntax is puzzling but mostly amusing. However, it's only amusing when it's coming out of Yoda's mouth. Try the patience of your loved ones, do not.

2. You lower your hood dramatically, a la Darth Maul.

Jedi and Sith wear hooded robes so they can pull them down slowly for theatrical reveals (and probably for other reasons too). Darth Maul does it, Luke Skywalker does it, Qui-Gon Jinn does it... All the cool kids take their time to lower their hoods so that means you've probably tried it too.

3. You try to use the Force on automatic paper towel dispensers.

Any device that operates using motion sensors is obviously made to test your Jedi moves. Spend as much time as you need perfecting that hand wave because you never know when an emergency will strike.

4. You hear droid noises in crowds.

Ever convinced you hear R2-D2's beeps and boops in large crowds? These days it's likely because someone is using the astromech's familiar sounds for text message notifications...

Or is it?

5. You use nerf herder as an insult.

The English language has a variety of words you can use to insult someone, but Leia nailed it when she called Han a nerf herder. Whether or not the "scruffy-looking" part applies is up to you.

6. You expect the "Force Theme" to play when you make an important decision.

Life has moments that are worthy of epic scores, but if you don't have John Williams and a full orchestra to follow you around all day, you have to add your own soundtrack. The "Force Theme" is so emotional and full of possibility that it should just magically play sometimes.

7. You call all children younglings.

All kids are younglings until they're old enough to go to school, then they become Padawan learners. The stages of Jedi training work rather well for describing the stages of life.

8. You look for "Lapti Nek" in the song book when you go out for karaoke.

We all want to embrace our inner Sy Snootles on occasion. It's a tragedy, but "Lapti Nek" really didn't penetrate the charts in our galaxy. You can always offer to perform an a cappella version.

9. You're puzzled when restaurants don't have blue milk on the menu.

Aunt Beru's blue milk should be a staple in fine dining establishments everywhere. If you've really seen the Star Wars films too many times, you probably carry blue food coloring so you never have to be without blue milk. We applaud that level of dedication.

10. You call the sketchy part of town a hive of scum and villainy.

Do yourself a favor and don't go to the cantina there.

11. Instead of saying "That's so cool," you say "That's so wizard!"

The youths of Tatooine know what's hip. Who are we to argue if they use the word "wizard" as a complimentary adjective?

12. You've had (or have) a Padawan braid.

No comment or judgement.

What signs would you add to this list? Share them in the comments. And for the record, there really is no such thing as too many times.

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with all things Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.