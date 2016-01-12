Based on events from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, players will experience unforgettable moments from the film on two action-packed pinball tables. Team up with the Resistance to fight against the First Order alongside Rey, Finn, Poe, General Leia and Han Solo in the Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Table! Take command of the First Order as you travel through hyperspace on board a Star Destroyer and restore order to a galaxy far, far away on the Star Wars Pinball: Might of the First Order table!