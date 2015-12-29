-
Shaak
These bulbous herd animals, tan in color and rotund in shape, roamed the grassy fields of Naboo and raised for their meat. Both the Gungans and the Naboo shepherded herds for their use. The battle of Naboo that transpired between Trade Federation droids and the Gungan army took place on a typical shaak feeding ground. Once, in a hamfisted bid to impress Padme Amidala, Anakin Skywalker tried riding a shaak by balancing on top of it with mixed results.
Height: 1.8m