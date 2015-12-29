-
Ashas Ree
At first glance the lush green vistas of Ashas Ree seem exotic and inviting, but the planet harbors an ancient and dark history. The recent excavation of an old Sith temple has sent the local villagers fleeing in fear, and the destructive power of the dark side ripples from the sacred site like a beacon of doom. Before making a hasty departure, villagers left behind warnings to any visitors who might mistake the beautiful landscape for a welcoming retreat. "Beware. Evil. Get Away."
Appearances
Creature