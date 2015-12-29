ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    Bibo

    Despite his diminutive size, Bibo's pungent aroma and voracious appetite for everything from engine parts to even droids make the small creature a nuisance to the inhabitants of the Colossus. But Neeku takes an immediate liking to his smallest friend, taking a stand when Yeager and the rest of Team Fireball want the adorable blob-like troublemaker to leave. What they don't know is that something very big is on its way to claim Bibo, and its arrival will endanger the entire platform.

Gender
  • Male

