Aeosians
The proud aquatic warriors of Aeos protect their home with vibro-blade spears, harnessing the power of the native krakavora as transportation. Once welcoming to a tribe of Rebel Alliance fighters, after an attack by the First Order they seek revenge on those who intruded on their home.
Although initially trepidatious of the newcomers on the
Colossus, the Aeos natives were welcoming once they discovered the trespassers had medicine and were willing to share with their tribe. And when the First Order returned, the proud warriors agreed to stand by their new friends and fight shoulder-to-shoulder.