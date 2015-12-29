-
Po Nudo
Po Nudo was a male Aqualish whose allegiances to the Galactic Republic shifted over the course of his tenure in politics. At the time the Trade Federation invaded Naboo, he served in the Galactic Senate representing his homeworld of Ando, but met with Count Dooku and other Separatists on Geonosis on the eve of the Clone Wars to join their confederate cause. His involvement with the Sith ended poorly, as he was executed unceremoniously by Darth Vader on Mustafar in the final days of the war.
