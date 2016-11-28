-
Morad Sumar
Morad Sumar was a farmer from Kothar, Lothal, who would often sell his produce in the local marketplace. The Empire, continually expanding its presence on Lothal, pressured Morad to sell his land. He refused, and in retaliation, Imperials destroyed Morad's homestead and arrested his family. When all hope seemed lost, Ezra Bridger and Zeb Orrelios came to the rescue...with the help of a stolen TIE fighter.
THE DARK TIMES
After the decimation of his farm, Morad became a laborer in the Lothal Imperial Factory. But his goal was to undermine the Empire, and he provided entry into the facility for his rebel friends, Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger. Sadly, Morad met his end when Grand Admiral Thrawn, looking to crush dissent, used the former farmer as an example: he commanded Morad to test a speeder bike he'd constructed, intentionally overheating and exploding the vehicle.