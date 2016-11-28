Morad Sumar

THE DARK TIMES

After the decimation of his farm, Morad became a laborer in the Lothal Imperial Factory. But his goal was to undermine the Empire, and he provided entry into the facility for his rebel friends, Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger. Sadly, Morad met his end when Grand Admiral Thrawn, looking to crush dissent, used the former farmer as an example: he commanded Morad to test a speeder bike he'd constructed, intentionally overheating and exploding the vehicle.