Lieutenant Galek
With an ever-present scowl to match the rest of her severe demeanor, First Order flight instructor Lieutenant Galek has little patience for the antics of cadets who fail to follow basic orders. Known for her harsh tactics, on the training field she believes strongly in survival of the fittest, utilizing live fire instead of stun blasts to most effectively approximate real battle situations and doling out firm but fair punishments. In Galek's view, the First Order thrives by culling the weak so only the strongest survive.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
Female
species
Human