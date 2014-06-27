-
Darth Maul's Lightsaber
The Sith apprentice Darth Maul wielded a double-bladed lightsaber made by joining two hilts together end-to-end. Maul’s dexterity and extensive training allowed him to use his weapon as a single-bladed saber, or to activate both crimson blades and fight multiple opponents at once. On Naboo, Maul killed Qui-Gon Jinn with his saber, but Obi-Wan Kenobi cut his weapon in half and soon did the same to Maul. Unknown to Obi-Wan, Maul survived, and retained the working half of his weapon. He used this single-bladed saber while leading the Shadow Collective.
Affiliations