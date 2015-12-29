-
CS-515
A stormtrooper stationed on the Colossus in the early days of the First Order's occupation, CS-515 was briefly knocked unconscious in an altercation with two orphans and awoke in the bowels of the platform's engineering department. While the real soldier was indisposed, secret spy Kazuda Xiono donned his armor and went undercover in disguise in an effort to gain valuable information for the Resistance. But the real CS-515 eventually returned to the First Order, disoriented and in need of a memory wipe.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
-
Male