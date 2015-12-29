-
Bardotta
During the Clone Wars, Bardotta was the setting of a dark mystery. Previously a peaceful world, the planet’s spiritual leaders began to vanish without warning. Queen Julia of the Bardotta requested that the Senate send Jar Jar Binks to investigate -- but no Jedi due to a long-standing mistrust of the Order. When Jedi first began inducting Bardottan children into the Order, they were branded as thieves. Ultimately, Mace Windu accompanied Binks, and together they discovered the evil parties behind the disappearances.
Appearances
Climate
Cold
Terrain
Mountains