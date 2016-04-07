ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"}

Watch the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Teaser Trailer!

April 7, 2016
April 7, 2016

Take a sneak peek at the highly-anticipated film, coming to theaters December 16, 2016.

Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which takes place before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, tells the story of unlikely heroes who have united to steal plans to the dreaded Death Star. StarWars.com proudly presents the official teaser trailer below, which debuted today on Good Morning America.

https://youtu.be/Wji-BZ0oCwg

The cast includes Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Jiang Wen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, and Forest Whitaker. Rogue One is directed by Gareth Edwards, produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, and Simon Emanuel, executive produced by John Knoll and Jason McGatlin, and co-produced by John Swartz and Kiri Hart.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Rogue One Character Are You?

    August 26, 2022

    August 26, 2022

    Aug 26

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Felicity Jones Reflects on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    December 23, 2021

    December 23, 2021

    Dec 23

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Gareth Edwards Looks Back on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    December 16, 2021

    December 16, 2021

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    From Tarkin to Raddus: Star Wars Voice Actor Stephen Stanton Looks Back

    February 16, 2018

    February 16, 2018

    Feb 16

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"}

    In Advance of His 50th Birthday Concert, Rogue One Composer Michael Giacchino Looks Back

    October 18, 2017

    October 18, 2017

    Oct 18

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Most Impressive Fans: Darren Moser's Towering and Brilliant K-2SO Cosplay

    September 11, 2017

    September 11, 2017

    Sep 11

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Inside ILM: Meet Noah Lockwood - He Helped Bring Rathtars to Life

    August 28, 2017

    August 28, 2017

    Aug 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved