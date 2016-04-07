Watch the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Teaser Trailer!

Take a sneak peek at the highly-anticipated film, coming to theaters December 16, 2016.

Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which takes place before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, tells the story of unlikely heroes who have united to steal plans to the dreaded Death Star. StarWars.com proudly presents the official teaser trailer below, which debuted today on Good Morning America.

https://youtu.be/Wji-BZ0oCwg

The cast includes Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Jiang Wen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, and Forest Whitaker. Rogue One is directed by Gareth Edwards, produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, and Simon Emanuel, executive produced by John Knoll and Jason McGatlin, and co-produced by John Swartz and Kiri Hart.

