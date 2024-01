And you can also meet the actor behind Imperial soldier Iden Versio in Star Wars: Battlefront II, Janina Gavankar, as well as Lucasfilm veteran Matthew Wood, who began his career with Skywalker Sound at the age 17, and has worked on every Star Wars film, The Clone Wars, and more, while voicing countless characters like General Grievous and hapless battle droids including the beloved R0-GR in LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures and the recently released LEGO: All Stars.

All six actors will be there to meet you, sign autographs, and share their joy in being a part of the Star Wars galaxy.

