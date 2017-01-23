ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Official Title for Star Wars: Episode VIII Revealed

January 23, 2017
Announcing the name of the next film in the Skywalker saga.

We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.


THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.


STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is scheduled for release December 15, 2017. 


Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

