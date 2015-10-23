The Force Resonates at World MasterCard Fashion Week

Fashion and Star Wars come together in the most competitive Jedi trial yet!

Imperial forces were present at Toronto's World MasterCard Fashion week, where the Mercedes-Benz Start Up Competition hosted a Star Wars design contest sponsored by Disney. Stormtroopers patrolled the area as costume creations of the six finalists sparkled under the lights of the runway -- each design inspired by an iconic outfit from that distant galaxy of Rebels and Jedi and smugglers. In the end, José Manuel St-Jacques and Simon Bélanger of UNTTLD won with their elegant take on Princess Leia's metal bikini from Return of the Jedi, and were awarded $15,000 along with their own commemorative (non-working) lightsaber.

Roger Christian, who helped bring many of the original Star Wars characters and weapons to life, attended the event as a guest judge.

The outfits will remain on display for the rest of the week, but you can get a special preview by checking out the gallery below.