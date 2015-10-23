ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

The Force Resonates at World MasterCard Fashion Week

October 23, 2015
October 23, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Fashion and Star Wars come together in the most competitive Jedi trial yet!

Imperial forces were present at Toronto's World MasterCard Fashion week, where the Mercedes-Benz Start Up Competition hosted a Star Wars design contest sponsored by Disney. Stormtroopers patrolled the area as costume creations of the six finalists sparkled under the lights of the runway -- each design inspired by an iconic outfit from that distant galaxy of Rebels and Jedi and smugglers. In the end, José Manuel St-Jacques and Simon Bélanger of UNTTLD won with their elegant take on Princess Leia's metal bikini from Return of the Jedi, and were awarded $15,000 along with their own commemorative (non-working) lightsaber.

Roger Christian, who helped bring many of the original Star Wars characters and weapons to life, attended the event as a guest judge.

The outfits will remain on display for the rest of the week, but you can get a special preview by checking out the gallery below.

  • Beaufille and model

    of
    Beaufille and model

    of
  • Daniel Beaudet and model

    of
    Daniel Beaudet and model

    of
  • Design by Beaufille

    of
    Design by Beaufille

    of
  • Design by Daniel Beaudet

    of
    Design by Daniel Beaudet

    of
  • Design by Laura Seigel

    of
    Design by Laura Seigel

    of
  • Design by Narces

    of
    Design by Narces

    of
  • Design by S P Badu

    of
    Design by S P Badu

    of
  • GP4_2529

    of
    GP4_2529

    of
  • GP4_2634

    of
    GP4_2634

    of
  • GP4_2654

    of
    GP4_2654

    of
  • GP4_2787

    of
    GP4_2787

    of
  • GP4_2857

    of
    GP4_2857

    of
  • GP4_2870

    of
    GP4_2870

    of
  • GP4_2879

    of
    GP4_2879

    of
  • Laura Seigel and model

    of
    Laura Seigel and model

    of
  • Narces and Model

    of
    Narces and Model

    of
  • Stormtroopers

    of
    Stormtroopers

    of
  • Untild designers and model

    of
    Untild designers and model

    of
  • Winning design by Untild

    of
    Winning design by Untild

    of
  • Winning look - Untild

    of
    Winning look - Untild

    of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time

    star wars fashion star wars costumes

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Dressing the Galaxy: Designer Michael Wilkinson Defines the Look of Andor 's Costumes

    November 30, 2022

    November 30, 2022

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Grogu Soars in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

    November 30, 2021

    November 30, 2021

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: What Star Wars Costume Should You Wear this Halloween?

    October 22, 2021

    October 22, 2021

    Oct 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2021 Webby Awards!

    April 22, 2021

    April 22, 2021

    Apr 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Get Ready for the LEGO Star Wars Minifigure Madness Tournament!

    March 18, 2021

    March 18, 2021

    Mar 18

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved