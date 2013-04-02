ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

Tell Me the Odds: VegasInsider.com's This Is Madness Predictions

April 3, 2013
April 3, 2013
StarWars.com Team

obi_wan

Chris David, sports editorial director for VegasInsider.com, the global leader in sports gaming information, has weighed in on the final rounds of This Is Madness, the Star Wars character bracket tournament.


Han Solo’s loss to Obi-Wan Kenobi was similar to top seed Gonzaga going down in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Han was a bully and took advantage of weak opponents, similar to the Zags. The support for Obi-Wan was impressive in the second round. You can put “Big Ben” in the Final Four!

In the lower region, R2-D2 and Chewbacca should both advance to the next round based on pedigree and experience. Between that pair, Chewie’s size should cause problems inside for the droid. The Wookiee moves forward!

The Dark Side appears to be a two-horse race between Darth Vader and Boba Fett, which isn’t surprising. Both entered as serious contenders and they dominated in their first round battles. Vader should slice up Jabba the Hutt in the quarterfinals and earn a trip to the Star Wars Final Four. The father-son matchup might be closer than expected but Boba Fett moves on and eventually beats the Emperor, as well.

While most fans would love to see a lightsaber rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, it isn’t going to happen. Fett will beat Vader in a close matchup and square off against Kenobi in the final. This battle would be considered even in Las Vegas but the Force always prevails, even in the desert!

Obi-Wan wins…!


What do you think? Is Obi-Wan going to win it all? Will he even defeat Yoda? Will the winner be someone from the Dark Side? Let us know your predictions for the rest of This Is Madness: The Star Wars Character Tournament in the comments section!
this is madness march madness vagas insider

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Christmas in the Stars

    December 20, 2018

    December 20, 2018

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    7 Bricktastic Details About LEGOLAND California's New The Force Awakens Display

    March 14, 2017

    March 14, 2017

    Mar 14

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    Announcing The Star Wars After Show

    August 4, 2016

    August 4, 2016

    Aug 4

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    5 Great Star Wars Novelty Songs Plus a Q&A with the Master, "Weird Al" Yankovic

    May 18, 2016

    May 18, 2016

    May 18

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    The Star Wars Show Is Here!

    May 11, 2016

    May 11, 2016

    May 11

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Return of the Jedi: Luke Skywalker Wins This Is Madness: The Star Wars Character Tournament 2016!

    April 5, 2016

    April 5, 2016

    Apr 5

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    This Is Madness: The Star Wars Character Tournament Strikes Back on March 14

    March 7, 2016

    March 7, 2016

    Mar 7

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    6 Star Wars Things We're Looking Forward to in 2016

    January 6, 2016

    January 6, 2016

    Jan 6

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved