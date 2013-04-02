Tell Me the Odds: VegasInsider.com's This Is Madness Predictions

Chris David, sports editorial director for VegasInsider.com, the global leader in sports gaming information, has weighed in on the final rounds of This Is Madness, the Star Wars character bracket tournament.

In the lower region, R2-D2 and Chewbacca should both advance to the next round based on pedigree and experience. Between that pair, Chewie’s size should cause problems inside for the droid. The Wookiee moves forward!

The Dark Side appears to be a two-horse race between Darth Vader and Boba Fett, which isn’t surprising. Both entered as serious contenders and they dominated in their first round battles. Vader should slice up Jabba the Hutt in the quarterfinals and earn a trip to the Star Wars Final Four. The father-son matchup might be closer than expected but Boba Fett moves on and eventually beats the Emperor, as well.

While most fans would love to see a lightsaber rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, it isn’t going to happen. Fett will beat Vader in a close matchup and square off against Kenobi in the final. This battle would be considered even in Las Vegas but the Force always prevails, even in the desert!

Obi-Wan wins…!