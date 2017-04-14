ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SWCO 2017: 5 Highlights from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser

April 14, 2017
Dan Brooks

Check out and discuss some of the teaser's biggest moments, and see a gallery of its most stunning images!

Today at the Galaxy Stage at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, the first official teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi made its debut before thousands of cheering fans. Introduced by director Rian Johnson, it's filled with new imagery that has us excited and asking questions. Here are five highlights worth discussing. (Plus the teaser itself in case you haven't seen it, or need to see it again and again.)

Rey looks out at the ocean in a scene from The Last Jedi.

1. Luke speaks.

While Luke Skywalker's appearance at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens was powerful, fans have been waiting to hear the legendary Jedi speak. And Luke speaks the first words in the teaser for The Last Jedi: "Breathe. Just breathe. Now reach out. What do you see?" And it's Rey who answers.

General Leia Organa looks at a star map in The Last Jedi.

2. Questions.

The teaser is filled with new imagery -- a gloved hand on an old, burned book; Leia looking at a bright star map; a crushed helmet; new ships. Let's talk.

Seen from far away, Luke Skywalker watches Rey practice with her lightsaber on an island hillside in The Last Jedi.

3. Rey's training.

From Luke's guidance mentioned above, to a later shot of Rey wielding a lightsaber atop the island, to a scattering of rocks hovering around her hand, seeing her journey continue is thrilling. And just what was happening in the opening shot, with Rey crawling, out of breath? We'll have to wait and see.

Kylo Ren looks along the blade of his extended lightsaber, in a scene from The Last Jedi.

4. Our heroes -- and villains -- return.

Poe and BB-8 (albeit in seemingly not-great circumstances), Finn, and a very angry Kylo Ren all make appearances. It's good to have everyone back.

Luke Skywalker, in silhouette, stands in the entrance of a cave in The Last Jedi.

5. "I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end."

Once again, Luke speaks, and maybe it's not quite what we were expecting. What does this actually mean? We can't wait to find out.

    • What were your highlights from the teaser? Let us know in the comments below!

    Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content writer and editor of the StarWars.com blog. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.

    Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) SWCO 2017

