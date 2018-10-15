ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bucket's List Extra: 9 Fun Facts from "The Triple Dark" - Star Wars Resistance

October 15, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Find out design and in-universe secrets of Kragan Gorr's pirates and much more!

Star Wars Resistance is here! The animated series follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List. In this installment, we look at "The Triple Dark."

Bucket’s List Extra - "The Triple Dark"

Grevel bites down on Kaz's trophy in Star Wars Resistance.

1. Metal origins.

Aurodium, the metal that makes up Kaz's prized trophy, is incredibly rare -- rarer than gold. It usage in Star Wars dates back to a mention in the 2000 novel, Rogue Planet.

Bonus fun fact: The use of "au" in "Aurodium" is a nod to the symbol for gold in the Periodic Table of Elements.

Captain Phasma in Star Wars Resistance.

2. Phasma-tastic.

This episode marks the series debut of Captain Phasma, voiced by Gwendoline Christie, who portrays the character in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Concept art for Hallion's ship in Star Wars Resistance.

3. What's old is new.


Hallion is a Neimoidian, and his ship is a modern incarnation of the Galactic Republic-era Sheathipede shuttle, seen in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.


Trandoshan pirate in Star Wars Resistance.

4. Alien party!

This episode includes a wide array of aliens from across the saga, like Neimoidians, Niktos, Rodians, Mirialans, Gotal, Nautolans, Ithorians, Snivvians, Aleena, Klatooinians, Arcona, Quarren, Hassks, Trandoshans, and more!

Pirate concept art from Star Wars Resistance.

5. Pirate fashion.

All the pirates' gear (costumes, ships, accessories) was originally created from left-over Imperial parts from Star Wars: A New Hope to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The original design brief (per Lucasfilm's Dave Filoni and Kiri Hart), stated that the First Order would be providing the old Imperial tech, weapons, and uniforms to the pirates as part of their trade deal.

Pirate ship concept art from Star Wars Resistance.

6. A pirate's ship for me.

Each pirate and ship have their own theme, but were heavily influenced by chop-shop/hot-rod cars and trucks. The lead pirate ship is a Lambda-class shuttle with several modifications: added guns, more powerful engines, and added wings.

Kragan readies an attack in Star Wars Resistance.

7. Unleash the Kragan.

Kragan Gorr, the pirate leader, wears mostly AT-AT commander gear, a la General Veers, customized with spikes and paint. He is a Quarren, and also sports a prosthetic left arm, has lots of scars, and is missing part of his facial tentacles.

Tam from Star Wars Resistance.

8. Patch work.

The different mechanics on the platform have special patches that designate their specialty/area assigned, and different colors of the same patch indicate a higher or lower level of expertise. (Tam’s is red, signifying the highest level of mechanic expertise). Acquisitions and janitorial have their own unique patches, as well.

Yaeger and Kaz in Star Wars Resistance.

9. It's all in the (missing) details.

Yeager was meant to have had this jacket since he was young. Intentionally, there is a missing patch on his left arm, but a dark spot can be seen where it used to be, and the rank badge and existing patch on the front of his jacket are unexplained. All of these were intentional on the design side, and meant to add mystery to his past!

In case you missed this week’s Bucket’s List video, check it out below!

Bucket’s List

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

