Bucket's List Extra: 8 Fun Facts from "The Recruit" - Star Wars Resistance

October 8, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Find out which voice from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace returns and more!

Star Wars Resistance is here! The animated series follows Kazuda "Kaz" Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for "Bucket's List Extra," an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket's List.

Bucket's List Extra

A T-85 X-wing in Star Wars Resistance.

1. New X-wings!

The X-wings in the opening sequence are the T-85 model -- the latest version of the craft first introduced as the T-65 in the original Star Wars. The X-wings seen in the Resistance are a slightly older model, the T-70.

Kaz in his X-wing cockpit in Star Wars Resistance.

2. Bird is the word.

Early notes about Kaz’s character describe him as “like a bird, hopping around clumsily on the ground, but put him in the air and he is awesome.”

Vonreg's TIE fighter in Star Wars Resistance.

3. About that hyperdrive...

Hyperdrive-equipped TIE fighters were a rarity in the days of the Galactic Empire, but the current technology of the First Order makes it possible, especially in high-end models like Major Vonreg’s ship.

Kaz in his X-wing cockpit in Star Wars Resistance.

4. Hello, New Republic crest.

The New Republic crest was first described in the Aftermath series of novels; this is its first on-screen appearance.

A race around the Colossus in Star Wars Resistance.

5. Welcome back, Greg Proops!

Greg Proops returns to Star Wars to voice a race announcer, but it’s not the two-headed announcer from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’s podrace. Although the voice is the same, it’s more akin to a copycat invoking a classic announcer style.

Torra Doza racing stats from Star Wars Resistance.

6. How good is Torra Doza?

Torra Doza’s stats, translated from Aurebesh, list the following:

  • Time in Top 5 - 100%
  • Challenge Rate - 87%
  • Finishes - 100%
  • Wins - 100%
  • Wins By Disqualification - 100%
  • Top Speed - 92%

Someone cleans outside Flix and Orca's shop in Star Wars Resistance.

7. What does that say?

The sign outside the shop that Flix and Orka run identifies it as “OFFICE OF ACQUISITIONS.”

Kaz and a gorg in Star Wars Resistance.

8. Don't tell Jar Jar.

Gorgs were first introduced in the Mos Espa street market sequence of The Phantom Menace. A hapless Jar Jar Binks tried to eat a gorg from an angry vendor without paying for it first.

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

