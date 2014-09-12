ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Insider Special Edition 2015 - Exclusive Cover Reveal!

September 12, 2014
Get a first look at the special November issue of the official Star Wars magazine.

StarWars.com is excited to offer your first look at the cover for the Star Wars Insider Special Edition 2015 magazine -- featuring a vintage photo taken during the making of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope!


Hitting newsstands on November 11, 2014, this issue collects classic Star Wars Insider articles, and includes a new interview with Dee Bradley Baker, the actor who voiced the clone army in Star Wars: The Clone Wars; a talk with the supporting players from A New Hope about their time on the set of the very first Star Wars movie; and an in-depth chat with Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi creature consultant Chris Walas.


Stay tuned to StarWars.com and www.titanmagazines.com for more on Star Wars Insider Special Edition 2015!


