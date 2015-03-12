Star Wars Celebration 2015: Star Wars: The Force Awakens Special Guests, Billy Dee Williams, and More Confirmed!

Announcing new attendees -- including a smooth-talking smuggler and a Jedi rebel -- plus more special events!

Star Wars Celebration, coming April 16-19 in to Anaheim, has made even more special modifications to its already impressive programming lineup!

Special Guests, Plus a Scoundrel, Jedi Rebel, and More

Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will be on hand to kick off Star Wars Celebration, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. -- and they'll be joined by special guests, it was revealed today. In addition, another new, smooth-talking Celebration guest was confirmed to attend.

Hello, what have we here? Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and recently in Star Wars Rebels, will be greeting fans and signing autographs in the Celebration Autograph Hall presented by Official Pix, and is also scheduled for the Celebration stage with host James Arnold Taylor. This Celebration deal is getting better all the time, one might say: even more new guests have been added to the roster in the Celebration Autograph Hall.