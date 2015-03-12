ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Celebration 2015: Star Wars: The Force Awakens Special Guests, Billy Dee Williams, and More Confirmed!

March 13, 2015
Announcing new attendees -- including a smooth-talking smuggler and a Jedi rebel -- plus more special events!

Star Wars Celebration, coming April 16-19 in to Anaheim, has made even more special modifications to its already impressive programming lineup!

Special Guests, Plus a Scoundrel, Jedi Rebel, and More

Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will be on hand to kick off Star Wars Celebration, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. -- and they'll be joined by special guests, it was revealed today. In addition, another new, smooth-talking Celebration guest was confirmed to attend.

Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian

Hello, what have we here? Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and recently in Star Wars Rebels, will be greeting fans and signing autographs in the Celebration Autograph Hall presented by Official Pix, and is also scheduled for the Celebration stage with host James Arnold Taylor. This Celebration deal is getting better all the time, one might say: even more new guests have been added to the roster in the Celebration Autograph Hall.

    • Kevin Thomspon (Ewok Stunt Performer, Return of the Jedi)

    Finally, there are new details for two events that will separate the Masters from the Padawans.

    Wookieepedia's "Masters of Star Wars Knowledge," a special edition of Wikia Qwizards, will test 50 audience members' Star Wars expertise against the Lucasfilm Story Group's Leland Chee. Head to the Fan Stage on Saturday, April 18, at 3:00 p.m.!

    The Star Wars Celebration Cosplay Contest, showcasing amazing fan-made costumes, will feature voice actors James Arnold Taylor and Dee Bradley Baker as hosts. The pair, who worked closely together on Star Wars: The Clone Wars will bring their unique styles…and voices…to the stage as hosts for the competition. The Cosplay Contest has some celebrities at the judges table as well, with Dave Filoni, Ashley Eckstein, and Amy Beth Christenson presiding. The Star Wars Celebration Cosplay Contest is scheduled for Friday, April 17, at 3:30 p.m. on the Celebration Stage.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Celebration!

    SWCA 2015

