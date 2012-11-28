Smuggler's Gambit Full Audio

Set your speakers to hyperspace and buckle up for a rip-roaring, all-newStar Wars adventure – Smuggler’s Gambit — starring everyone’s favorite scoundrels, Han Solo and Chewbacca! Performed in the spirit of the classic Star Wars NPR radio dramas and set in the original trilogy era, Smuggler’s Gambit tests Han and Chewie’s commitment to the cause as they venture off to reclaim their glory days, only to realize that their decision to help the Rebellion take down the Death Star was not without consequence…

Star Wars: Smuggler’s Gambit was recorded live at Celebration VI in Orlando, Florida, based on an original script by Kyle Newman and F.J. DeSanto. The audio extravaganza was directed by Newman (Fanboys) and produced by Jimmy “Mac” McInerney of ForceCast.net, who whipped up over 100 sound effects and music cues, which were blasted live onstage alongside the actors to a packed audience of almost 2,000 diehard Star Wars fans!

Presented exclusively for the first time, this ”Final Mix” retains the spirit and excitement of the live event, including the audience’s enthusiastic reactions plus special enhancements that include additional original Star Wars sound effects, ambiance, and music. This live performance was done without any full cast rehearsal and there were no “take twos” on any of the performances; it’s a true testament to the talents of the wonderful cast led by David Collins as Han Solo, along with Star Wars: The Clone Wars luminaries such as Sam Witwer, Tom Kane, Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, Dee Bradley Baker, Matthew Wood, Clare Grant, and Boba Fett himself, Daniel Logan!

Logo and poster art by: Paul Bateman