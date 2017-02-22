The Mission Comes Home: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Arrives Soon on Digital HD and Blu-ray

A wide array of bonus features, ranging from never-before-seen cast and creator interviews to a look at hidden Easter eggs, will take fans deeper into Rogue One than ever before:



A Rogue Idea – Hear how ILM’s John Knoll came up with the movie’s concept – and why it’s the right film to launch the Star Wars stand-alone films.

– Hear how ILM’s John Knoll came up with the movie’s concept – and why it’s the right film to launch the Star Wars stand-alone films. Jyn: The Rebel – Get to know Rogue One’s defiant, resourceful survivor, and hear what it was like for Felicity Jones to bring her to life onscreen.

– Get to know Rogue One’s defiant, resourceful survivor, and hear what it was like for Felicity Jones to bring her to life onscreen. Cassian: The Spy – Diego Luna shares insights into his complex, driven character, who becomes a hero through selflessness, perseverance and passion.

– Diego Luna shares insights into his complex, driven character, who becomes a hero through selflessness, perseverance and passion. K-2SO: The Droid – Explore the development of this reprogrammed Imperial droid, from initial pitch and character design through Alan Tudyk’s performance.

– Explore the development of this reprogrammed Imperial droid, from initial pitch and character design through Alan Tudyk’s performance. Baze & Chirrut: Guardians of the Whills – Go deeper into the relationship between these two very different characters, with Chinese superstars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen.

– Go deeper into the relationship between these two very different characters, with Chinese superstars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen. Bodhi & Saw: The Pilot & The Revolutionary – Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed reflect on Saw Gerrera, the broken Rebel leader, and Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot who defects.

– Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed reflect on Saw Gerrera, the broken Rebel leader, and Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot who defects. The Empire – Meet a dangerous new Imperial adversary…and cross paths once more with the most iconic villain of all time.

– Meet a dangerous new Imperial adversary…and cross paths once more with the most iconic villain of all time. Visions of Hope: The Look of “Rogue One” – The filmmakers describe the challenges and thrills of developing a bold new look for the movie that can fit within the world of the original trilogy.

– The filmmakers describe the challenges and thrills of developing a bold new look for the movie that can fit within the world of the original trilogy. The Princess & The Governor – See what it took to bring the vibrant young princess of Star Wars: A New Hope – as well as one of her most memorable foes­ – back to the screen.

– See what it took to bring the vibrant young princess of Star Wars: A New Hope – as well as one of her most memorable foes­ – back to the screen. Epilogue: The Story Continues – Filmmakers and cast celebrate Rogue One’s premiere and look forward into the future, to the Star Wars stories yet to be told.

– Filmmakers and cast celebrate Rogue One’s premiere and look forward into the future, to the Star Wars stories yet to be told. Rogue Connections – Uncover Easter eggs and film facts hidden throughout the movie that connect Rogue One to the Star Wars universe.

RETAILER EXCLUSIVES

In addition, a selection of retailer exclusives will be available for pre-order starting February 23, featuring unique packaging and configurations:



Target Exclusive : 5-disc set includes collectible packaging with interchangeable character covers and exclusive bonus content (Blu-ray 3D + two Blu-ray + DVD + DVD exclusive content – 2 additional bonus features + Digital HD + collectible packaging)

: 5-disc set includes collectible packaging with interchangeable character covers and exclusive bonus content (Blu-ray 3D + two Blu-ray + DVD + DVD exclusive content – 2 additional bonus features + Digital HD + collectible packaging) Best Buy Exclusive : 4-disc set with exclusive SteelBook packaging (Blu-ray 3D + two Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD + SteelBook packaging)

: 4-disc set with exclusive SteelBook packaging (Blu-ray 3D + two Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD + SteelBook packaging) Walmart Exclusive: 3-disc set with exclusive K-2SO packaging and two Galactic Connexions trading discs (two Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD + K-2SO packaging + two Galactic Connexions trading discs)

Get a sneak peek at each retailer exclusive packaging below.

5-Disc Target Exclusive

4-Disc Best Buy Exclusive SteelBook

3-Disc Walmart Exclusive

DISC SPECIFICATIONS:

FEATURE RUN TIME: Approximately 133 min.

RATING: PG-13 in U.S.; PG in CE; G in CF

ASPECT RATIO:

Blu-ray 3D Feature Film =2.39:1

Blu-ray Feature Film = 2.39:1

DVD Feature Film = 2.39:1

AUDIO:

Blu-ray = English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

DVD = English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio Language Tracks

LANGUAGES: English, French & Spanish

SUBTITLES: English SDH, French & Spanish

Rogue One, from director Gareth Edwards, has become the seventh highest-grossing film of all time in the US, garnering two Academy Award nominations.

Prepare to go on the mission again.

Visit the official Rogue One: A Star Wars Story home entertainment site for more information.



