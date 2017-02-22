The Mission Comes Home: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Arrives Soon on Digital HD and Blu-ray

Get full details on the home release of the first Star Wars stand-alone film, including bonus features, box art, and retailer exclusives.
StarWars.com is excited to deliver some special rebel intel: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the thrilling tale of how the Rebellion stole the Death Star plans, is officially coming home. (Just don't tell Director Krennic.)
The film will arrive in a variety formats, including Digital HD on March 24, and Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on April 4. Take a first look at the box art below.